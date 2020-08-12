Barnstable Police charge South Carolina man with trafficking in cocaine



HYANNIS – On Friday evening, Officer Brian Guiney received information regarding an individual selling crack cocaine near the east end of Main St. Hyannis.

Officer Guiney was patrolling the area and observed a male subject matching the suspect’s description near Main Street and Yarmouth Road. Officer Guiney exited his cruiser and approached the individual, a 30 year old male from South Carolina later identified as Quintavious Calhoun. Calhoun then threw his electric bicycle in the officer’s direction and fled on foot. Officer Guiney followed Calhoun as he fled and observed him reach into his sock and throw a small baggie as he ran away. Shortly thereafter, Calhoun was caught and detained by assisting patrol officer Eric Rogorzenski. Officer Guiney then returned to the area he had seen Calhoun throw the baggie and he recovered 3 one gram corner cut baggies of crack cocaine that Calhoun had attempted to discard.

Upon further investigation, Officer Guiney was able to recover another 140 grams of crack cocaine, $4,050 cash, and a digital scale on Saturday from a local hotel room that the South Carolina resident had been recently staying at.

Quintavious Calhoun was subsequently charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday and was held on $10,000 bail. Calhoun is due back in district court for a probable cause hearing on Augsut 24th.