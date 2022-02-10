HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are continuing to looking for a missing man. Kelsco Porter Jr. was last seen on Saturday January 8th. He was supposed to be going to as movie at the Cape Cod Mall. He was last seen at 6 PM that evening heading toward the movie. Porter is described as a 17-year-old black male, 5’10” tall and 150 lbs. He has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the Yarmouth or Barnstable area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department dispatch at 508-775-0387.
Barnstable Police continue to search for man missing since January 8th
February 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hospitals Begin to Limp Out of the Latest COVID-19 Surge
- Barnstable County Human Rights Committee Welcomes Two New Members
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Doubles Down on Recruitment Campaign
- Massachusetts to Lift Public School Mask Mandate on February 28
- Sagamore Bridge Repair Work to Begin Thursday
- State Auditor Suzanne Bump Discusses Budgeting Priorities For 2023 Fiscal Year
- State Unveils New Program To Help Tax Filers Sign Up For Health Insurance
- Governor Baker Announces Plans To Distribute Payments To 500,000 State Workers
- Hyannis PFAS Study Seeks Volunteers
- US Attorney: Marathon Bomber Could Face Death Penalty Again
- Nero’s Law Gets Senate Approval
- Money on the Table: Child Credit Money Available via Tax Returns
- Chatham Water Treatment Replacement Plans On-Track