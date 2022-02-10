You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police continue to search for man missing since January 8th

Barnstable Police continue to search for man missing since January 8th

February 10, 2022


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are continuing to looking for a missing man. Kelsco Porter Jr. was last seen on Saturday January 8th. He was supposed to be going to as movie at the Cape Cod Mall. He was last seen at 6 PM that evening heading toward the movie. Porter is described as a 17-year-old black male, 5’10” tall and 150 lbs. He has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the Yarmouth or Barnstable area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department dispatch at 508-775-0387.

