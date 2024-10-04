Barnstable Police Department receives $60,000 state grant to improve road safety



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to share that it has been awarded $60,000 in state grant funding to improve road safety.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded more than $12.4 million in funding through the Municipal Road Safety, State Agency Traffic Safety and Underserved Communities Traffic Safety Grant Programs.

The Barnstable Police Department received funding through the Municipal Road Grant Safety Program. The funding will allow departments to afford road safety initiatives such as traffic safety enforcement, bicyclist and pedestrian safety enforcement, non-enforcement activities such as training or community events and the purchase of traffic safety equipment or other community safety items such as bike helmets.

Barnstable Police plan to use the grant to run multiple traffic enforcement campaigns during the year — winter impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt enforcement, speeding and summer impaired driving. The grant funding will also be used to target teenage drunk and drugged driving. Barnstable Police will also conduct pedestrian and bike safety enforcement in high-traffic areas.

Additionally, the funding will support the department’s Child Passenger Safety Program and be used to purchase helmets, bike lights and bike education coloring books that are distributed to the community. A portion of the funding will also be used to buy traffic equipment, including handheld radar units this year.