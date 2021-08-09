HYANNIS – On Wednesday August 11, 2021 the Barnstable Police Department along with the five Town of Barnstable Fire Departments will be hosting the Annual “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This event will allow children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments. K-9 demonstrations, SWAT demonstrations, these are just a few of the things kids will be able to view. Enjoy a hot dog and soda, followed by an ice cream, all donated by local businesses. Everything is FREE at “Kids Day”. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe and the kid’s police academy will start off the day’s events at 10:00 AM.
Barnstable Police, Fire departments hosting “Kids Day” on Wednesday
August 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lower Hospitalizations Provide Hope Amidst Virus Surge
- Hurricane Season Preparation Encouraged by Sandwich Officials
- Summer of 2021 Proves Dangerous for Dolphins
- First Tidal Energy Tests Conducted in Cape Cod Canal
- USDA Seeks Public Comment on Environmental Impact Actions
- Chatham Section of North Beach Reopens to Over Sand Vehicles
- State Agricultural Officials Warn of Invasive Moth Species
- US Hiring Surges in July, but the Variant Is the Wild Card
- Potential Military Vaccine Mandate Brings Distrust, Support
- Rescued Sea Turtles Released In West Dennis
- Truro Center for the Arts Announces New Dance Stage
- Popular Singing Group Returns After COVID Off Year
- Cape Cod Baseball League Playoffs Begin Friday