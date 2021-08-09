Barnstable Police, Fire departments hosting “Kids Day” on Wednesday



HYANNIS – On Wednesday August 11, 2021 the Barnstable Police Department along with the five Town of Barnstable Fire Departments will be hosting the Annual “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This event will allow children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments. K-9 demonstrations, SWAT demonstrations, these are just a few of the things kids will be able to view. Enjoy a hot dog and soda, followed by an ice cream, all donated by local businesses. Everything is FREE at “Kids Day”. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe and the kid’s police academy will start off the day’s events at 10:00 AM.