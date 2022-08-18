You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police holding a stuff-a-cruiser event for needy students

Barnstable Police holding a stuff-a-cruiser event for needy students

August 18, 2022


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police want you to come on down to the Hyannis Youth and Community Center at 141 Bassett Lane on Friday Aug 19 from 10 AM to 6 PM and help stuff a cruiser full of back to school supplies that will be distributed locally to students in need. Please consider donating for this great cause!
Click image to enlarge.

