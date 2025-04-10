Barnstable Police holding child seat inspection event this afternoon

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: The Barnstable Police Department and the Highway Safety Division of EOPSS will be hosting a child passenger safety event today, Thursday April 10, 2025. The event will run from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. We will be at the Barnstable Police Department at 1200 Phinney’s Lane. You can drive into the main entrance and you will be directed where to park for the inspection.

This event is open to the pubic, no need for an appointment. Police will inspect your car seat and teach you how to install the seat properly.