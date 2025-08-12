Barnstable Police hosting 28th “Kids Day”



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the Barnstable Police Department, along with the five Town of Barnstable Fire Departments, will be hosting the 28th “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. This event will allow children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments. K-9 demonstrations, SWAT demonstrations, these are just a few of the things kids will be able to view. Enjoy a hot dog and soda, followed by an ice cream, all donated by local businesses. Everything is FREE at “Kids Day”. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe, and the kids’ police academy will start the day’s events at 10:00 am