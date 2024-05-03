You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigate Cotuit crash

May 3, 2024


COTUIT – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash in Cotuit Friday morning. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Stop & Shop. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.
