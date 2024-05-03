COTUIT – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash in Cotuit Friday morning. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Stop & Shop. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.
Reader photo
Barnstable Police investigate Cotuit crash
May 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Shark Season Starts on Cape Cod with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Joint Base Cape Cod Document Leaker Facing New Charges
- Division of Marine Fisheries Extends Small Boat Speed Restriction
- Eastham Town Meeting Tackling Housing, More Police Staff
- Summer Parking Enforcement In Provincetown Underway
- Galibois Pays Penalty After Ethics Commission Probe
- Yarmouth Is Getting a New Seal, Other Articles at Town Meeting
- Over 500 lbs of Drugs Collected by Barnstable Police for Drug Take Back Day
- WATCH: New Director Of Learning At Cape Cod Cultural Center
- Sandwich Hires Engineers to Help with PFAS in Town Wells
- Orleans Dolphin Rescue Center Making a Splash
- Federal Agency Awards License To Energy-Generating Test Site In Cape Cod Canal
- Massachusetts DEP Releases Draft Plan For Pathogen-Impaired Water