You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigate head-on crash on Camp Street

Barnstable Police investigate head-on crash on Camp Street

March 11, 2022

HYANNIS – Two vehicles collided on Camp Street and Cedar Street in Hyannis sometime before 7 PM Friday evening. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Camp Street, a popular route to Cape Cod Hospital was closed until the vehicles could be towed. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 