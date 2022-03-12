HYANNIS – Two vehicles collided on Camp Street and Cedar Street in Hyannis sometime before 7 PM Friday evening. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Camp Street, a popular route to Cape Cod Hospital was closed until the vehicles could be towed. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Barnstable Police investigate head-on crash on Camp Street
March 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
