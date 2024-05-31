You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigate motorcycle crash in West Barnstable

Barnstable Police investigate motorcycle crash in West Barnstable

May 31, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash about 6:30 AM Friday. The crash happened at the Route 149/Service Road rotary. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible ankle injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

