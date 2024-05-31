WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash about 6:30 AM Friday. The crash happened at the Route 149/Service Road rotary. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible ankle injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police investigate motorcycle crash in West Barnstable
May 31, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
