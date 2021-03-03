Barnstable Police investigate reported stabbing

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police were called to 182 Sea Street about 10:45 PM Tuesday evening for a reported stabbing. According to reports, a male was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries to his arm that were not believed to be life-threatening. A woman was taken into custody at the scene.

In a report obtained by Cape Wide News, Barnstable Police confirm they responded to the location and found a male stating he had been stabbed in the forearm. The victim was taken to CCH. Police questioned a woman on scene identified as Darlene Nickerson. She was subsequently placed under arrest on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A knife was recovered from the kitchen sink. The report states there was an argument before the alleged stabbing and also indicates the victim was not cooperative with police when questioned at the hospital. Nickerson was expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Wednesday morning.