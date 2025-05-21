You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigate rollover crash

Barnstable Police investigate rollover crash

May 20, 2025

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a rollover crash. The collision happened sometime after 8:30 PM Tuesday at the intersection of Wayland Road and Sudbury Lane. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

