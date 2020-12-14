You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating after man allegedly assaulted with a firearm

Barnstable Police investigating after man allegedly assaulted with a firearm

December 14, 2020


HYANNIS – On Sunday December 13th, 2020 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Barnstable Police Officers were dispatched to the area of School Street and Main Street in Hyannis for reports of a male chasing another male down the street with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male with the gun was the victim of a robbery and an assault. The victim, a Hyannis resident, informed officers that he walked to the store to get food and was then assaulted on School Street as he returned to his apartment. The victim stated that a male suspect approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a gun.

The victim informed officers that after a brief struggle the suspect ran away, but dropped the gun as he fled. The victim picked up the gun and chased the suspect towards Main Street, but was not able to catch up to the attacker.

The gun was turned over to police by the victim, and it was determined that it was a replica BB gun that had been fashioned to look like a Glock handgun.

A K-9 was called to the scene; however, the suspect was not located. The incident remains under investigation by Barnstable Detective Phelan. If you have any information relating to this incident, please call Barnstable Police Detectives at 508-775-0387.

