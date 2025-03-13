Barnstable Police investigating after reports of gunshots fired at Hyannis condo complex



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of gunshots being fired shortly before 8:30 PM Wednesday. The incident reportedly happened at the Cape Crossroads complex at 800 Bearse’s Way. Photos from the scene showed numerous evidence markers on the ground potentially meaning multiple shots were fired. Initial reports did not confirm anyone being hit by the gunfire.



Photos by BSears Media/CWN

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Barnstable Police.