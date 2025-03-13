You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating after reports of gunshots fired at Hyannis condo complex

Barnstable Police investigating after reports of gunshots fired at Hyannis condo complex

March 12, 2025


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of gunshots being fired shortly before 8:30 PM Wednesday. The incident reportedly happened at the Cape Crossroads complex at 800 Bearse’s Way. Photos from the scene showed numerous evidence markers on the ground potentially meaning multiple shots were fired. Initial reports did not confirm anyone being hit by the gunfire.

Photos by BSears Media/CWN
CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 