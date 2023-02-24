You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating crash on Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall

Barnstable Police investigating crash on Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall

February 24, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – At about 10:30 AM Friday morning, there was a two vehicle crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

