HYANNIS – At about 10:30 AM Friday morning, there was a two vehicle crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Barnstable Police investigating crash on Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall
February 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Revises Down Last Quarter’s Economic Growth to 2.7% Rate
- Mass. Seeks Ways to Curb Wrong-Way Crashes
- Community Health Center Providing Bivalent COVID Shots
- Barnstable County Says ARPA Grants Won’t Meet All Local Needs
- Herring River Restoration Commences Construction
- Wareham Police to Host Narcan Training
- Provincetown Residential Parking Permits Available March 1
- Chatham Launches Affordable, Attainable Housing Survey
- Biden’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan to Face Supreme Court
- Proposed Legislation Would Expand School Resource Officers
- Army Corps Seeks Feedback on SouthCoast Wind Project
- Panel Backs Moving Opioid Antidote Narcan Over the Counter
- Lower Cape Urgent Care Center Praised as Success Story