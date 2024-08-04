You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating crash that sent one person to hospital

Barnstable Police investigating crash that sent one person to hospital

August 4, 2024



BARNSTABLE – Just after 8 AM Sunday, there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) and Attucks Lane in Barnstable village. One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

