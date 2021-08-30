HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating an early morning rollover crash. A Dodge Challenger was reportedly found on its roof at the roundabout on Bearse’s Way by the Hyannis Youth & Conference Center. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police investigating early morning rollover crash
August 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
