Barnstable Police investigating early morning rollover crash

August 30, 2021

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating an early morning rollover crash. A Dodge Challenger was reportedly found on its roof at the roundabout on Bearse’s Way by the Hyannis Youth & Conference Center. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

