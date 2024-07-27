Barnstable Police investigating incident in which a child was struck by a projectile



BARNSTABLE – On Thursday July 25, 2024 at approximately 7:50 PM, Barnstable Police Officers responded to a playground in the area of Mary Dunn Road and Independence Drive in Barnstable for reports of a 7-year-old child that had been struck in the leg with an unknown projectile.

The child was transported to and treated at Cape Cod Hospital for an apparent entry and exit wound in the area of their shin. After treatment the child was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to the scene where they conducted an extensive area search for evidence relating to this incident. At this time it appears the child may have been struck by a BB from a BB gun.

Currently, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Botsford at 774-339-0764 or [email protected].