HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
January 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
