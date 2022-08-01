You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis

Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis

August 1, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 3 PM at the Cromwell Court apartments at 168 Barnstable Road. Police tell Cape Wide News that both the suspect and victim are juveniles. The victim was reportedly undergoing surgery at Cape Cod Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

