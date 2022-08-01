HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 3 PM at the Cromwell Court apartments at 168 Barnstable Road. Police tell Cape Wide News that both the suspect and victim are juveniles. The victim was reportedly undergoing surgery at Cape Cod Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis
August 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
