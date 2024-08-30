HYANNIS – At about 9:15 AM Friday morning, two vehicles collided in the area of 100 Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis. Several parties were evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Barnstable Police investigating traffic crash on Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis
August 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
