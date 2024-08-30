You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating traffic crash on Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis

Barnstable Police investigating traffic crash on Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis

August 30, 2024



HYANNIS – At about 9:15 AM Friday morning, two vehicles collided in the area of 100 Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis. Several parties were evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

