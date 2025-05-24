You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating two vehicle crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

Barnstable Police investigating two vehicle crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

May 24, 2025



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 9:15 AM Saturday on Route 28 at Spring St in Hyannis. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Two others were treated and released at the scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 