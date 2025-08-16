You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating violent assault, stabbing in Hyannis

Barnstable Police investigating violent assault, stabbing in Hyannis

August 16, 2025

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a violent assault and a stabbing. Police were called to Main Street in the area of Pearl Street about 1 AM. A victim was found who appeared to have been seriously assaulted. A short time later Cape Cod Hospital notified Barnstable Police a person had arrived there with what was described as a critical stab wound. It was not immediately clear if the incidents were connected.

Update: Barnstable Police confirmed to CWN that the two incidents ARE NOT related. They also tell us the stabbing victim is expected to survive.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

