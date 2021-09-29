You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police issue missing juvenile alert

Barnstable Police issue missing juvenile alert

September 29, 2021

Kelsco Porter
Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report they are looking for a missing juvenile. Kelsco Porter is 16-years-old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police report Kelsco left his home on September 3rd according to his mother. He left with a bag of belongings and has not returned. He is believed to be in the area staying with his girlfriend.

Anyone with information on Kelsco’s whereabouts is asked to contact Barnstable Police School Resource Officer Dennis Stampfl at stampfld@barnstablepolice.com or call Barnstable Police at 5-08-775-0387.

