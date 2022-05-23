Barnstable Police issue warning about date rape drugs and drink spiking



HYANNIS – Recently the Barnstable Police Department has received reports of patrons at local bars feeling the effects of possible “date rape drugs”. Although there have been no assaults reported at this time, tampering with an individual’s drink in this manner is itself a crime. The Barnstable Police Department is warning patrons of local area bars and clubs of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), and Ketamine. These drugs can easily be placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. The effects of these drugs are disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect.

The Barnstable Police Department is encouraging everyone gathering in social settings to use the “buddy system” to prevent being separated and to take the following precautions:

· Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you

· Watch your drink at all time.

· Never leave your drink unattended.

· Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

· Keep your hand over your drink when you’re not looking at it. There are also many other options to cover your drinks that are available.

· There are several options on the market to help detect for the presence of these drugs in your drink.

· Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way

Also, be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from any of the people you are with and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends. Should you observe any individual who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night or you feel as though you may have been a victim of this crime be sure to contact the Barnstable Police at 508-778-3874.