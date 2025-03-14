Barnstable Police lieutenant promoted to Deputy Chief

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Deputy Chief Mark Mellyn is a lifelong resident of the Town of Barnstable and graduated from Barnstable High School in 1987. He began his policing career at the Barnstable Police Department in 1992 as a Summer Police Officer, and continued to work as a Summer Special for three consecutive years.

Deputy Chief Mellyn became a full-time Barnstable Police Officer in 1995. While working as a patrol officer, he volunteered for assignments as a Temporary Detective, School Resource Officer, Sexual Assault Investigator, Field Training Officer, and SWAT Team Member and Medic.

In 2003, Deputy Chief Mellyn was promoted to Sergeant and spent 9 years working as a patrol supervisor on all three shifts. While working as a patrol supervisor, then Sergeant Mellyn also took on the role of K9 Supervisor for 5 years and in 2006 was selected to oversee the newly formed Community Action Response Team.

In 2011, he was chosen to supervise the Department’s first Street Crimes Unit, which went on to win several community awards for their aggressive crime suppression tactics in the Main Street, Hyannis area. Deputy Chief Mellyn supervised the Street Crimes Unit until 2012 when he was appointed to the position of Detective Sergeant, overseeing all major crime investigations.

In 2015, Deputy Chief Mellyn was promoted to Detective Lieutenant, where he presided over the Narcotics Unit, the Community Impact Unit, the Criminal Investigations Unit, and the Prosecution Unit.

In 2020, Lieutenant Mellyn was placed in charge of Executive Services, where he was responsible for Professional Standards, Policy Review, and Media Relations. In the Spring of 2024 he initiated the Department’s Body Camera program.

Deputy Chief Mellyn holds a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Western New England College. He will assume command of the Administrative Services Bureau.