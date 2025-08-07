Barnstable Police looking for missing juvenile

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Please be on the lookout for Ethan Dansereau:

13 years old

5’2 120 lbs green eyes curly brown hair

Last seen wearing black Nike shirt, black camo shorts, and black or grey sneakers.

Last seen at the Cape Cod Mall at approximately 1815 hours.

If located please call BPD dispatch 508-778-3874 or 911.