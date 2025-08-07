You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police looking for missing juvenile

Barnstable Police looking for missing juvenile

August 6, 2025

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Please be on the lookout for Ethan Dansereau:
13 years old
5’2 120 lbs green eyes curly brown hair
Last seen wearing black Nike shirt, black camo shorts, and black or grey sneakers.
Last seen at the Cape Cod Mall at approximately 1815 hours.
If located please call BPD dispatch 508-778-3874 or 911.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 