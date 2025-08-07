HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Please be on the lookout for Ethan Dansereau:
13 years old
5’2 120 lbs green eyes curly brown hair
Last seen wearing black Nike shirt, black camo shorts, and black or grey sneakers.
Last seen at the Cape Cod Mall at approximately 1815 hours.
If located please call BPD dispatch 508-778-3874 or 911.
Barnstable Police looking for missing juvenile
August 6, 2025
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Please be on the lookout for Ethan Dansereau:
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State House passes bill to raise human trafficking awareness in hospitality settings
- Festival Days celebrations return to Dennis in late August
- LISTEN: Sandwich selling Town Hall Annex, but what can it become?
- What is Island Pickle, the new indoor Pickleball sports facility coming this fall?
- Marine Biological Lab receives unrestricted $25M gift, largest in institution’s history
- Island Pickle, proposed pickleball center on Upper Cape, gains permits
- Chilmark leads “Lease to Locals” trend on Martha’s Vineyard with new pilot open now
- Korean War memorial restored at Route 6 visitor center
- Roadway maintenance begins throughout Yarmouth
- Healey administration provides update on hotel shelter program
- Theft incident, which included Cape Cod, features lengthy police chase
- Bourne still working on having cannabis businesses opened after ban was lifted
- Sandwich seeks proposals for opioid recovery services