HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing woman. Jessica Solfisburg was last seen in the Communications Way area of Hyannis on July 10th.

Jessica is described as a 46-year-old white female who is 5’6″ tall ad 230 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387.