HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have confirmed they are searching for a stolen boat. This distinctive red hulled Silverhawk named “Mikash” was stolen from Thornton Drive Tuesday morning. Police are looking for a grey Honda Pilot that was reportedly seen taking the vessel away. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387.
Barnstable Police looking for stolen boat
September 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape and Islands Free of Any Additional Coronavirus Deaths
- Steamship Authority Launches eFerry Ticketing on Traditional Ferry Services
- Barnstable County Closer to Adding Two Nursing Positions Amid Pandemic
- Calmer Choice Offers Mindfulness During Challenging Pandemic
- Nantucket Fire Department Awarded Federal Grant
- Massachusetts Plans Opioid Screening and Awareness Day Event
- Chatham Reopens Town Offices with Reservation System
- Cape Sees Additional Virus Death and Positive Case
- Chief Justice Ralph Gants of Massachusetts’ Top Court Dies
- Brewster and Wellfleet Voters Approve Number of Articles at Town Meeting
- Cape Cod Chamber Pleased with August Occupancy Rate Stats
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Weathers Pandemic as Fall Season Approaches
- Cape Cod Commission Tracking Unemployment Numbers Amid Pandemic