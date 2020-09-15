You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police looking for stolen boat

Barnstable Police looking for stolen boat

September 15, 2020


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have confirmed they are searching for a stolen boat. This distinctive red hulled Silverhawk named “Mikash” was stolen from Thornton Drive Tuesday morning. Police are looking for a grey Honda Pilot that was reportedly seen taking the vessel away. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387.

