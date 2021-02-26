Barnstable Police Officer honored as a Black Leader

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police are proud to announce that Barnstable Police Patrol Officer Brian Morrison is being honored as a Black Leader in Massachusetts by the Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus, at the 2021 Black Excellence on the Hill virtual event on Friday, February 26, 2021, from noon to 1 PM. It is an annual event that commemorates Black community leaders and trailblazers that are moving the Commonwealth forward in cities and towns across Massachusetts.

Brian joined the Barnstable Police in 1997 and has been a terrific representative of our department and the Town of Barnstable. He has been assigned as the Department’s Youth and Community Officer since 2017, stationed at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. He is also our Department’s Civil Rights Officer, and a member of our Mountain Bike Unit and Honor Guard, and the Adopt-A-School Officer for Hyannis West Elementary School. Most recently Brian became an instructor in Fair and Impartial Policing.

In addition to Brian’s work, he is incredibly involved in our community. He is a founding member of People of Action, a Barnstable community organization dedicated to creating a better Barnstable through uplifting action, a Lt. Governor for Kiwanis International, a member of the Elks Lodge, the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners and the Moose, and works with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He is often described as the unofficial ”Mayor of Barnstable”.

Brian’s recognition is well deserved. His commitment to Barnstable and empowering our youth is unparalleled, and the Barnstable Police and the Town of Barnstable are fortunate to have him and all that he contributes to our community.