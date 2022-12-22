You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police report serious crash on Bearse’s Way

Barnstable Police report serious crash on Bearse’s Way

December 22, 2022

Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police reported they were dealing with a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Ave. and Bearse’s Way in Hyannis Thursday morning. Police were asking people to avoid the area if possible as the road was completely blocked by downed power lines. Eversource was on scene repairing the damage.

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

