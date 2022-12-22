HYANNIS – Barnstable Police reported they were dealing with a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Ave. and Bearse’s Way in Hyannis Thursday morning. Police were asking people to avoid the area if possible as the road was completely blocked by downed power lines. Eversource was on scene repairing the damage.
Barnstable Police report serious crash on Bearse’s Way
December 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
