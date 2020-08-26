COTUIT – Barnstable Police report that on August 13, 2020 they released information via Facebook that we were investigating possible credit card skimmers at the Gulf gas station located at 4783 Route 28 in Cotuit. Officers were alerted to suspicious wiring in four of the gas pumps by a gas pump technician. After a thorough investigation we have learned that the wiring in question was found NOT to be related to credit card skimming devices. The Barnstable Police would like to thank the Gulf Gas Station owners and management for their cooperation and patience throughout this investigation. The Barnstable Police Department remains committed to protecting the community and local businesses from falling victim to identity theft and scammers.
Barnstable Police say there were no skimmers at Cotuit gas station
August 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
