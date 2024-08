WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing man. Ariston Kalpaxis was last seen in the area of Cedar Street and Route 149 in West Barnstable on Saturday.

Kalpaxis is described as a white male, 24 years of age, 5’11” tall and 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black hoodie and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.