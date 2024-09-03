You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police searching for missing man

Barnstable Police searching for missing man

September 3, 2024


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing man. Cody Hammond was last seen in Hyannis area on Sunday. Cody is a white male 5’11” tall and 150 lbs. He has dirty blond hair and blue eyes. He frequents the Hyannis area and the Cape Cod Mall. If anyone has any information about Cody please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 #2 for dispatch.

