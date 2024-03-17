You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police searching for stolen red Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Barnstable Police searching for stolen red Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

March 17, 2024


HYANNISOn Friday March 15, 2024, Barnstable Police took a report of a stolen red 2017 Jeep Wrangler MA registration SN71DH from the New York Life Offices on Rt. 132 in Hyannis around 1 PM. If you have seen this vehicle or know its current location you can call the Barnstable Police at 508-775-0812.

