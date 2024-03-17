HYANNIS – On Friday March 15, 2024, Barnstable Police took a report of a stolen red 2017 Jeep Wrangler MA registration SN71DH from the New York Life Offices on Rt. 132 in Hyannis around 1 PM. If you have seen this vehicle or know its current location you can call the Barnstable Police at 508-775-0812.
Barnstable Police searching for stolen red Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
March 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Patriots And Mac Jones Part Ways
- ALDI Grocery Store Coming To Cape Cod
- The United States Has Its First Large Offshore Wind Farm
- Buzzards Bay Towns Receive Federal Grants For Culvert Replacement, Land Purchases
- Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction On Track For Timely Completion
- Federal Funding Directed Towards Seagrass Research
- Cape Father and Son Sue Over Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal
- Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project
- Applications Open For Habitat For Humanity Homes On Mid And Outer Cape
- Osterville Village Library Debuts A New Way To Borrow Books
- Yearly Water Main Flushing Scheduled In Harwich
- Governor Healey Moving To Pardon Marijuana Possession Convictions
- State Officials Launch Citizen Climate Awareness Campaign