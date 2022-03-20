HYANNIS – Barnstable Police is looking to identify the owner and/or operator of this vehicle. It is a blue Ford F-150, post 2004 body style with decals along bottom of rear window. Any information please call Dispatch at 508-775-0387 option 8 at the prompt.
Barnstable Police seek driver of blue Ford F-150
March 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
