You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police seek missing endangered female

Barnstable Police seek missing endangered female

January 6, 2022


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing endangered female. Essence Booker is 16 years old, a black female 5’5″ tall and 135 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Barnstable Police at 508-778-3881.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 