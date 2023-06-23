HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for Tevaughn Marrett. Marrett is a 25-year-old male, 5’11” and 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and black/red shoes. Marrett was last seen on May 26, 2023 in the area of Cape Cod Hospital. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 ext. 2 or Detective Jackson at [email protected].
Barnstable Police seek missing person
June 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Summer Forecast and Quahog Day with the Cape Cod Chamber
- Sunday Journal – The Future for Cape Transit with CCRTA’s Tom Cahir
- Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection to be Held Saturday
- Cape Cod Towns Get Money for Trail Improvement Programs
- Gov. Healey on Cape to Announce Affordable Housing Initiatives
- Local Officials Expect Strong Summer for Local Businesses
- Truro Gets ARPA Money for Wastewater Project
- The Pilot and 4 Passengers of the Titan Submersible are Dead, US Coast Guard Says
- Rescuers Make a Last Push as Final Hours of Oxygen on Missing Titanic Sub Tick Down
- Provincetown Portuguese Festival Begins Friday
- Barnstable Closes Eugenia Fortes Beach Way to Water Due to Nesting Birds
- Title 5 Septic Changes Finalized by State
- First Steps Taken for Bayview Bogs Restoration Project