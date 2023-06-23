Barnstable Police seek missing person



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for Tevaughn Marrett. Marrett is a 25-year-old male, 5’11” and 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and black/red shoes. Marrett was last seen on May 26, 2023 in the area of Cape Cod Hospital. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 ext. 2 or Detective Jackson at [email protected].