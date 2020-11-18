HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured. On Monday, November 9th Barnstable Police responded to the Cape Cod Mall for fraudulent use of a credit card. The investigation revealed that the victim’s credit card had been stolen and used to purchase approximately $5,000 of products at Best Buy including two Dell G7 Gaming laptops.
Barnstable Police seek suspect in credit card fraud at Cape Cod Mall
November 18, 2020
If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3820, or send a private message to them on Facebook.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
