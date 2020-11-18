You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police seek suspect in credit card fraud at Cape Cod Mall

Barnstable Police seek suspect in credit card fraud at Cape Cod Mall

November 18, 2020

Suspect in credit card fraud at Cape Cod Mall.
Barnstable Police/CWN (click image to enlarge)

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured. On Monday, November 9th Barnstable Police responded to the Cape Cod Mall for fraudulent use of a credit card. The investigation revealed that the victim’s credit card had been stolen and used to purchase approximately $5,000 of products at Best Buy including two Dell G7 Gaming laptops.

If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3820, or send a private message to them on Facebook.
