Barnstable Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured. Barnstable Police responded to the Cape Cod Mall for fraudulent use of a credit card. The investigation revealed that the victim’s credit cards had been stolen from a locked locker at a local gym, then used to purchase approximately $5000 of products at Best Buy including two Dell G7 Gaming laptops. He also attempted to purchase $4500.00 from a jeweler in the Cape Cod Mall.

If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3820