Barnstable Police seek suspect who allegedly tampered with restaurant gas meter on Super Bowl Sunday



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is currently investigating a report of an individual tampering with the natural gas meter that provides service to DJ’s Family Sports Pub. This tampering occurred on 02/12/23 approximately 15 minutes prior to the Superbowl kick-off. A review of the restaurant’s video surveillance system revealed a male subject exit a black Dodge Ram and tamper with the meter causing the restaurant’s kitchen equipment to become inoperable until the following morning. The Dodge Ram was observed to be a quad cab with chrome wheels and a tonneau cover over its bed (See attached photos for vehicle and person of interest).

If you recognize this individual or this vehicle please contact Detective Andrew Johnson ([email protected]) or 508-775-0387 ext. 5298.

