You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police seek suspect who allegedly tampered with restaurant gas meter on Super Bowl Sunday

Barnstable Police seek suspect who allegedly tampered with restaurant gas meter on Super Bowl Sunday

February 17, 2023


HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is currently investigating a report of an individual tampering with the natural gas meter that provides service to DJ’s Family Sports Pub. This tampering occurred on 02/12/23 approximately 15 minutes prior to the Superbowl kick-off. A review of the restaurant’s video surveillance system revealed a male subject exit a black Dodge Ram and tamper with the meter causing the restaurant’s kitchen equipment to become inoperable until the following morning. The Dodge Ram was observed to be a quad cab with chrome wheels and a tonneau cover over its bed (See attached photos for vehicle and person of interest).

If you recognize this individual or this vehicle please contact Detective Andrew Johnson ([email protected]) or 508-775-0387 ext. 5298.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 