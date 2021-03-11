You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police seek vandalism suspect

Barnstable Police seek vandalism suspect

March 11, 2021

Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are seeking assistance in identifying suspect in a vandalism in Hyannis. Call them with any information at  508-775-0387.

