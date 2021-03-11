HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are seeking assistance in identifying suspect in a vandalism in Hyannis. Call them with any information at 508-775-0387.
Barnstable Police seek vandalism suspect
March 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- The Latest: WH: $1,400 Individual Checks May Arrive Soon
- Biden Signs $1.9T Relief Bill Before Speech to Nation
- Baker Announces Preregistration System for Vaccination Appointments
- Gateway Airport Looking for Input on 20-Year Master Plan
- Special Commission to Study State’s Qualified Immunity Doctrine
- Study: Cape Watersheds Held Undetected PFAS Compounds
- Former Pantry Director Joins Harwich Select Board Race
- Congress OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill in Win for Biden, Dems
- Registration for Next 4C’s Vaccine Clinics Opens Thursday
- State Sets Elementary and Middle School Reopening Dates
- Cape and Islands United Way Provides 85k to Local Nonprofits
- Heroes in Transition to Host Hybrid Ruck4HIT Relay Race
- Offshore Wind Project Reaches Permitting Milestone