COTUIT – Barnstable Police report that Alexandra Baker has been missing since January 2nd and was last seen in the Cotuit area of the Town of Barnstable. Ms. Baker is a white female. 35 years, 5’5″ tall and weighs 195 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable police department at 508-778-3820 or bevilacqual@barnstablepolice.com
Barnstable Police seeking missing endangered female
January 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf
- Sunday Journal – OpenCape
- Burning Season in Dennis Opens January 15
- Chatham Reissues Mask Mandate Amid COVID Increases
- Monomoy Program Provides Over $40,000 in Scholarships
- As Cases Surge, Barnstable County Officials Urge Caution
- Capitol Police Chief Says Force Sure ‘To Get Tested Again’
- Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Death Total Climbs Past 20,000
- Cape Cod Healthcare Launching $125M Fundraising Initiative
- Dennis Planning Groundbreaking for New Fire Station
- Additional COVID Testing Announced for Cape Cod and Islands
- Bourne Bridge Maintenance Work to Begin Thursday Morning