Barnstable Police seeking missing endangered female



COTUIT – Barnstable Police report that Alexandra Baker has been missing since January 2nd and was last seen in the Cotuit area of the Town of Barnstable. Ms. Baker is a white female. 35 years, 5’5″ tall and weighs 195 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable police department at 508-778-3820 or bevilacqual@barnstablepolice.com