You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police seeking missing juvenile

Barnstable Police seeking missing juvenile

July 8, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for 17-year-old Cezar Alvarez. Alvarez is described as a tall and slim black male 5’8″, 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Cezar was last seen by his mother on July 1st. He walked away from his home in grey sweatpants. He has family and friends in the town of Barnstable and is believed to still be in the area. If you have any information, please contact Barnstable Police Detective Jackson at 508-778-3820.

