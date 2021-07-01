HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police are looking for assistance in identifying the individual in this video. The individual is believed to have been involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident.
If you have any information that can help us identify this person, please call 508-778-3888 so the information can be passed along to the investigating officer.
Barnstable Police seeking suspect in hit & run crash
July 1, 2021
