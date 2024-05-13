Barnstable Police share new details on incident at Barnstable High School in March

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is providing an update to the community about a difficult incident that occurred in March.

On March 22, 2024 at approximately 10:30 AM, Barnstable Police officers were dispatched to Barnstable High School to assist the School Resource Officer with a serious mental health emergency involving a juvenile student.

The student was in significant distress and, during communications with the SRO, fled the building and gained access to the roof creating a tense and highly dangerous situation. For the student’s safety, the rear perimeter of the school was tightly secured by police and EMS personnel and a modified lockdown was ordered.

While the situation evolved, an employee exited the building and entered the active scene on the ground in close proximity to the student on the roof. Police ordered the employee back inside, but he became uncooperative and refused to follow repeated lawful orders to return to the building while articulating a blatant disregard for the student’s well being.

The unexpected interference complicated a delicate and dangerous situation. Officers responded with immediate enforcement action in order to prioritize the student’s safety and prevent a potential tragic outcome.

The result of this highly dynamic situation was a successful delivery of police services during a mental health crisis. Officers orchestrated a sound tactical response that prioritized the well being of the student. Officers are commended for their demonstration of professionalism, empathy, adherence to training, and de-escalation tactics and the safe transition of the student to appropriate medical services.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7/365. Call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.