Barnstable Police warn of black ice throughout the town

January 19, 2025


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are asking motorists to to use caution when traveling this morning as there have been multiple reports from every village of black ice causing hazardous road conditions. BPD is working with the Town of Barnstable DPW to address the issue. Please take it slow and have a safe day!

