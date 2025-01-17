You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police warn of Facebook scam over car for sale

Barnstable Police warn of Facebook scam over car for sale

January 17, 2025

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department has received a report and has confirmed that the Facebook listing of a vehicle for sale under this account has been taken over by a scammer and is not legitimate. Do not contact the seller or exchange any personal or financial information with the seller regarding this listing.

