HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department has received a report and has confirmed that the Facebook listing of a vehicle for sale under this account has been taken over by a scammer and is not legitimate. Do not contact the seller or exchange any personal or financial information with the seller regarding this listing.
Barnstable Police warn of Facebook scam over car for sale
January 17, 2025
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department has received a report and has confirmed that the Facebook listing of a vehicle for sale under this account has been taken over by a scammer and is not legitimate. Do not contact the seller or exchange any personal or financial information with the seller regarding this listing.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New HQ, Big Workforce Housing Development, and More with Housing Assistance Lead
- Lawmakers Approve Increased Reimbursement For Childcare Providers
- Massachusetts Governor Proposes that Migrants in Shelter be in Country Legally
- Falmouth Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Embezzling Over $1.3M
- Marconi Beach Stairs Fundraiser Nearing Finish Line
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Lead Retires
- Influenza Uptick Reported By Outer Cape Health Services
- Portion Of Bearses Way Closing For Sewer Work
- NOAA Withdraws Vessel Speed Restriction Plan Proposed to Help Right Whales
- 2025 Cape Cod League Schedule Released
- Provincetown Begins Search for Next Police Chief
- Fire Officials Preach Fire Safety As Open Burning Season Takes Effect
- AmeriCorps To Hold Disaster Preparedness Fair