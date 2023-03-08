Barnstable Police warn of rash of thefts from construction sites



HYANNIS – Over the past month the Barnstable Police Department has received multiple reports of the theft of building materials from construction sites. These thefts have accumulated to tens of thousands of dollars in losses for contractors and delays in construction. As we actively investigate these thefts, please keep in mind the following tips for contractors to ensure your jobsite is secure.

-Keep a secure perimeter such as a locked fence/gate

-Store valuable materials and tools inside locked areas when not present

-Adequate lighting during the overnight hours

-Video surveillance on site (solar powered options if power is not on site)

-Post notice for no trespassing and video surveillance on the property

If you have any information regarding past thefts please contact Detective Andrew Johnson at 508-775-0387 ext. 5298 or [email protected]