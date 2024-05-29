Barnstable Sgt. Sean Sweeney retires after nearly 50 years on the job



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Tuesday marked the end of an era – Sgt. Sean Sweeney is working his last scheduled detail with the Barnstable Police Department. Sean started his law enforcement career in 1978 as a BPD Summer Officer. He was hired full-time by Falmouth PD in 1980 and returned to Barnstable PD in 1982. Sean has served this community and agency with distinction for almost 50 years and was a sergeant for over a quarter of a century. Thank you Sgt. Sweeney for all you have done for this agency and its people.