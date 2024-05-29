HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Tuesday marked the end of an era – Sgt. Sean Sweeney is working his last scheduled detail with the Barnstable Police Department. Sean started his law enforcement career in 1978 as a BPD Summer Officer. He was hired full-time by Falmouth PD in 1980 and returned to Barnstable PD in 1982. Sean has served this community and agency with distinction for almost 50 years and was a sergeant for over a quarter of a century. Thank you Sgt. Sweeney for all you have done for this agency and its people.
Barnstable Sgt. Sean Sweeney retires after nearly 50 years on the job
May 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
